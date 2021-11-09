Technological innovations require other types of technologies for their automation, an essential part that encourages the development of digital innovation is the use of artificial intelligences, which can be found in practically all types of sectors such as financial sectors to the preservation of the environment, therefore it is possible to find it in the retail aspect since it is necessary to integrate Artificial Intelligence and augmented reality, which enhance the economy and customer experience, taking as an example the implementation of these technologies in the daily use of the observation of the various products in 3D mode and at the time of generating the suggestion of products based on recent searches.

For its part, retail is an economic sector which includes companies specialized in the massive commercialization of products or services that deliver products to the final consumer: however the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the retail sector, is already a everyday life; However, the percentage of its application is still low due to the fact that there is a strong ignorance of the matter, that is why a mass use of automated systems has not yet been generated.

Three benefits of Artificial Intelligence in Retail

Technologies are found on a daily basis in the search for constant improvements, due to the constant demands generated by consumers, since they find themselves in the world of immediacy, what they are looking for is faster, more intuitive and easier shopping experiences, therefore by understand that the way in which it is consumed has been transformed, so must the companies that offer goods and services, therefore the implementation of technology is essential, tools such as Artificial Intelligence should be considered in order to ensure the growth of businesses retailers, therefore it is essential to know how to execute this strategy effectively taking into account the following recommendations.

Omnichannel: The use of technologies suggests a variety of media platforms through which the user remains active, so it is essential that the retail sector is also in contact with all channels, both digital and physical, because the consumer generates a complete experience either buying online and picking up in physical stores.

Logistics optimization: This part incurs in the correct management of the business aspects that have to do with logistics including inventory, distribution, reservations and storage among others, optimizing in an intelligent way is essential for an effective and fast priority control.

Personalization: Knowing and understanding what consumers need and where they need it is a way to generate links and offer more complete experiences, the implementation of AI in this sector will help automation in the process of generating a More and more specific client portfolio that facilitates effective communication for the company and the user.

Cybersecurity: One aspect that should be taken as a priority when having an online market is undoubtedly the aspect of digital security for both the user and the company, it is essential to have tools that help protect against cyber attacks to the company and therefore to prevent and prevent users from being victims of any type of crime in digital matters.

