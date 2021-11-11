Knowing that accessories are the most important part of any look, a good watch is an infallible investment for the rest of our lives, not only because it will help to treasure the best moments of the day to day, but also because they also become a unique exponent of our style, that is why, ahead of Black Friday this year, we have signed the watches of top brands that you can find (just for today) for less than 100 euros.

Analog designs, all-black models, digital proposals, and sparkling metal construction are part of this selection of unique pieces that lovers of machines to measure time will not want to miss.

Diesel digital watch





A 46mm diameter metal construction case is what Diesel offers us in this digital modell that combines the best of the sports world of rubber straps with the technology of a screen that reminds us of the nostalgia of the eighties watches.

You find it reduced from 129 to 87.20 euros.

Diesel Men’s Smoke Tone Nylon Crusher Digital Watch, DZ1894

Armani Exchange Chronograph Watch with Silicone Strap





Simplicity oriented to functionality and urban design: this is how Armani Exchange conquers lovers of modern watches with this piece that is resistant up to 5 meters under water. What’s more, its design is comfortable and its matte finish offers a unique look that will undoubtedly attract attention.

You find it reduced from 159 to 89.20 euros.

Armani Exchange Men's Chronograph Quartz Watch with Silicone Strap, AX7105

FOSSIL Quartz Chronograph Watch





A two-tone piece that takes us back to the inspiration of steel on a link strap What looks incredible is FOSSIL’s proposal for this watch, which bets on the contrast of the texture on its bezel with a matte effect on the body of the piece. As if that were not enough, the case of this watch is a collectible tin with which you will protect it in a unique way.

You find it reduced from 169 to 93.10 euros.

Fossil Mens Chronograph Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel & Silicone Strap FS5164

Diesel analog leather strap watch





A round stainless steel case in shiny silver contrasts with the leather strap of this Diesel watch. a fusion of polar opposites that works perfectly with the modernity of luminescent hands, with the elegance of metal. .

You find it reduced from 149 to 78.50 euros.

Diesel Men’s Analogue Quartz Watch with Leather Strap DZ1802

Emporio Armani Men’s Watch AX2100





A round steel case protrudes between the black straps to display a stunning metallic tone dial on this Emporio Armani watch, more than perfect to add a touch of formality in everyday life to all our looks.

You find it reduced from 90.74 to 65.50 euros.

Emporio Armani Men’s Watch AX2100

