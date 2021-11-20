Before the start of Armageddon, the event that marks the beginning of the eighth season of The Flash, we present to you what you should know in relation to the DC Comics series, what the Arrowverse was

The eighth season of The Flash series kicks off with an event very similar to crossovers, Armageddon, which will bring together the heroes and villains of the CWverse, formerly the Arrowverse, on a more than special occasion.

If you are a big fan of the DC Comics series on cable channels or digital platforms, surely you will not have major problems to know what has happened in the history of the different plots.

However, there are some fans who only watch one CWverse series, or have already been disconnected for years from the plots of shows like Flash, Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and the recently completed Black Lightning, Supergirl and Arrow.

But there is no reason to worry, here we explain what you should know before the Armageddon event arrives in The Flash series

Changes in Team Flash

The changes to the Flash team are evident, as Cisco Ramon left the ranks of Team Flash after being offered a leadership position within Argus, taking his place from Chester Runk, another enthusiastic nerd with the same intentions. than Cisco.

The team battled clones and evil doubles, notably the addition of Caitlin Snow, to catch Frost, when Snow’s personalities split into different corps. Another threat that ceased was also Harrison Wells, whose presences in the Multiverse were sacrificed for the Flash to regain his powers.

But Eobard Thawne, better known as Reverse Flash, is still on the horizon. Thawne teamed up with Flash to take down Goodspeed, although the villain was surprised to discover that Flash was faster without him, so he has vowed to return to fight him.

Swallows sounded for Supergirl

On the part of Supergirl, who will take part in Armageddon is Alex Danvers, Supergirl’s sister, who after her departure as SEO director (after the corrupt leadership of Lex Luthor) adopted the alias of Sentinel to continue her fight for justice.

In recent weeks the adventures of Kara Zor-El came to an end after six seasons where Kara finally revealed her identity to the world as Supergirl, before she and a team of heroes defeated Luthor and her intentions to finish off The Girl from Steel.

Alex Danvers found love with Kelly Olsen (aka Guardian), which they sealed at the altar at a big wedding, and they both adopted a girl named Esme, who has the power to mimic the abilities of people who are close to her.

The Bat’s mantle changed hands

Ryan Wilder, a woman who did not enjoy good luck living in her truck and suffering the murder of her adoptive mother, became Batwoman after the disappearance of Kate Kane, who undertook the search for her cousin Bruce Wayne, who was not known. has known for years.

With advanced martial arts skills, Ryan teamed up with Luke Fox and Mary Hamilton to be the bat lady, despite his past in prison, and constant friction with the Ravens.

This will be the first time that Ryan Wilder, the new acting director of Wayne Enterprises, will be in contact with other heroes of the Arrowverse, not to mention that he is also on a mission to recover the trophies that were lost from the Batcave.

Returning legends

After the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, The Atom saw the courier change, as Dr. Ray Palmer decided to accompany his wife in her work as a fairy godmother (don’t blame us, Nora Darhk became a fairy godmother) .

Now the mantle of The Atom will fall into the hands of Ryan Choi, who aided the heroes of the Arrowverse in Crisis on Infinite Earths, by being named the paragon of humanity. Before Amageddon, Choi is still a physics teacher, but his help will be very important.

Did someone say retirement?

Another hero who will return to action after the end of Black Lightning will be Jefferson Price, who chose to resume his life and marriage after finally defeating Tobias Whale to give Metropolis slums a break from the actions of the mafia.

Price and his ex-wife Lynn decided to remarry, and their daughters have established themselves as heroines in their own right. In fact, Jennifer and Anissa are doing so well that Jefferson has decided to resign as Black Lightning, leaving the city of Freeland in his capable hands.

The Emerald Archer’s Legacy Continues

After Oliver Queen’s death, the Green Arrow mantle fell into the hands of Mia Smoak, now renamed Mia Queen, a vigilante who had the martial arts skills of her father, Oliver, and the brains of her mother, Felicity.

Mia fought terrorists in Star City’s bleak future before the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event reset her timeline, changing her backstory.

