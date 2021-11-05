The Argentine decentralized finance exchange, Let’sBit, will begin its expansion in Latin America starting this November, with a view to laying the foundations after having a high performance in 2020.

After a year of hard work and effort to perfect its value proposition in the country, the cryptocurrency site for investments and payments, Let’sBit, takes its operations to the Latin American regions of Colombia and Peru, where users from those regions will be able to buy cryptocurrencies with their local currency, without commissions, and allows, in turn, that more users immersed in this ecosystem can enter the crypto market.

According to the startup’s Chief of Operations, Santos Barrio, this expansion was part of its objectives.

“It was a year of a lot of work, which resulted in enormous growth. One of the pending issues we had was to reach our neighboring countries, to allow the democratization of finance in more and more places in Latin America”, stated Santos Barrio, from Let’sBit.

For his part, Agustín Abraham, Marketing Manager at Let’sBit, assures that his main objective has been to provide his users in their beginnings in this ecosystem, the benefit of a simple, secure and transparent platform.

“One of the main objectives of Let’sBit has always been to give our users the best experience when starting in the world of cryptocurrencies, something that can sometimes seem complex”, Agustín Abraham, Marketing Manager, alleges.

Foundation for expansion

The cryptocurrency broker raised different pillars to achieve the proposed objectives, which were developed throughout the year and which allowed them to perfect their product and achieve expansion into neighboring countries.

One of the aspects raised by the cryptocurrency platform was automation, with it they managed to provide their users with the load of balance, purchase and withdrawal of assets, at the time and schedule that best suits them.

Likewise, they raised an educational pillar where they have their own guide on cryptocurrencies, called Let’s Start. This guide allows users who are starting in the world of crypto, learn about the concepts “more basic ”, about trading, the birth of digital currencies, to how money works.

In addition to this guide, in this educational pillar, they also offer a series of talks, which was recently inaugurated by the platform. These are live virtual encounters with the presence of special guests, related to the cryptographic ecosystem. Let’s Talk is a space that offers the platform to discuss and report on what is happening in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Another of the pillars raised by the exchange for its growth has to do with the variety and diversification of the product they offer, for this, it has more than 20 different cryptocurrencies and they continue to work to include other digital currencies. In addition, to allow their users to invest in crypto, or save in stablecoins, they added a new token that allows them to participate in the Hampton by Hilton Rosario project from USD 2,000.

“We achieved the goal of starting to operate in new countries, allowing more and more Latin Americans to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in a simple way. We will continue on this path knowing that we still have things to improve, because we always seek to improve ourselves.“concludes Let’sBit CEO, Camilo Cristia.

Keep reading: