HyperX joins the Argentina Game Show for another year with a 200 m2 stand full of varied and more than interesting proposals.

Argentina Game Show, the largest event in all of Argentina in videogames and technology, reopened the doors so that some 35,000 people were present this past weekend, during three completely intense days. And the stand that the people of HyperX It was one of the great colossi of the evening, with a size of 200 m2.

The proposal of HyperX Inside the event, located in the entrance pavilion, he had everything necessary to catch all the visitors, showing his headphones, keyboards, mouse and microphones. In addition, different personalities were part of the stand, such as Coloradaxx, Eric Villalva, Markito Navaja, the Isurus sharks streaming or the participation of the 13-year-old Uruguayan caster, Mirko.

There was also a recreational space beyond the brand’s products: On several next-gen machines, people who approached could play LOL, FIFA, Fornite, Valorant and CSGO, in addition to spending time with some local brand ambassadors, such as the renowned streamer Goncho, which was also streaming from the booth.

Ariel plabnik, Regional manager of HyperX LATAM, was part of the gamer days and told of the joy of returning to a face-to-face event: “We are happy to be sharing these days with the gamer community, see each other again, share this booth with a spectacular design, and be able to bring them closer to the most recognized influencers who are part of the family”.

In addition, he tells us in a very specific way what this event means for them: “AGS was standardized as THE event in Argentina. Even this year with some agreements with other countries, it is happening live, as in Mexico with MGS, and for us who have been there from the first, it is almost part of our DNA.”.

“We believe that this is where the community is concentrated, the press is concentrated, end users are concentrated, the main brands come … there are brands that did their own events, stopped doing them and joined the AGS, and welcome, because that helps let the community continue to grow“, it states Ariel when we asked him why he bet so strong this year.

Finally, he makes an announcement that leaves us all with great expectations: “We are going to have a 2022 with a lot of launch at a global level, of many new categories where we were not participating today. A super strong year is coming, so I think there will be many things for the next edition of AGS”.

To know more about HyperX and their news, you can enter their website or follow them on their networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

