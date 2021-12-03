Argentina Game Show Flow 2021: when is it, where is it and what buses and transports leave you at the event

We tell you when, where and how to get to Argentina Game Show Flow 2021, the most important esports and video game event in the country.

There is little left for me to start Argentina Game Show Flow 2021, the most important esports and video game event in Argentina, and so that you are prepared, in this note we will tell you where it takes place, what dates and how to get there.

Argentina Game Show Flow 2021: where, when and how to get there

AGS Flow 2021 It will take place the weekend of December 10-12 in Costa Salguero. On Friday the 10th and Saturday the 11th, the event will run from 2pm to midnight, while on Sunday the 12th it will be from 11am to 8pm. To get there, you can take buses 45, 160 and 33 on its Ciudad Universitaria branches, in addition to 37 on its branch 4. You can also approach the event by car and park it in a parking lot in the area.

If you still do not have tickets to attend the AGS Flow 2021, in this note we tell you the complete process to get them: they are totally free, and are available through the official app of Argentina Game Show Flow, where you will have to complete a series of requirements.

Everything that will be in AGS Flow 2021

Last week we shared the plans of the event to confirm everything you can enjoy in terms of esports, video games and tech. You will find stands of equipment known as Furious Gaming, Leviathan Esports, Maycam Evolve, Kru Esports, Isurus and Coscu Army, and tech brands like HyperX, AMD, Flow, DxRacer, Xbox, Logitech and more. There will also be areas in which to compete in FIFA 22, F1 2021 and fighting games, a stage where all the interviews and cosplay contests will be displayed, and spaces to rest, eat and drink outdoors.

Among the personalities of the world of gaming, cosplay and streaming confirmed for the event are Coscu, Frankkaster, Markito Navaja, Nazareno Casero, Luchi Quinteros, Momo, Joaco, Pimpeano, Valentina Kryp, ZZK, K1ng, Necko, Brunenger and more. You will find the complete list in this note.

Share it with whoever you want