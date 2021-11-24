The seventh edition of Argentina Game Show It will be held from December 10 to 12 in Costa Salguero and tickets are free. Find out all the details in this note!

The celebration of the most important Gaming, Esports and Technology in the country is back. The seventh edition of Argentina Game Show will take place on December 10, 11 and 12 and will be face-to-face at the Costa Salguero Exhibition Center. Tickets are free and anyone interested in the event can attend as long as they follow a few simple steps that we will tell you below. If you are from Chile, Mexico or Venezuela, you can participate in the AGS online, as there will be exclusive broadcasts of the most important moments of the expo that will be taking place simultaneously with Argentina.

The attendance capacity will be 70%, which allows there to be six thousand people simultaneously inside the place (we bear in mind that it admits the rotation of the public). The organization of the event will have all the measures to avoid crowds and control that all those who attend maintain the established safety distance. There will be sanitary measures throughout the event, as well as general regulations and recommendations: The use of the chinstrap is mandatory in closed sectors and also if you are outdoors with a group of more than 10 people, they also recommend using the hygiene posts of hands after each activity that will be in place.

The Costa Salguero Exhibition Center It is in the Palermo neighborhood, at the intersection of Avenida Costanera Norte, Rafael Obligado and Calle Jerónimo Salguero. In addition, the places within the center that will be used for the event are: pavilions 4, 5, 6 and outdoor outdoor area. And so that you can write down the dates and times, below we leave them detailed by day:

-Friday December 10: from 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

-Saturday December 11: from 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

-Sunday December 12: from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Esports will be the main protagonists, but there will also be contests of Cosplay, from Artist Alley, an experience Star wars, where you can see iconic characters from the George Lucas saga and witness a parade (Saturday, December 11 at the AGS main stage), and much more.

As always, different tournaments will be held. The games involved in Esports will be: Counter Strike Global Offensive, Valorant, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports FIFA22, Age of Empires, Gran Turismo Sports, Rocket League, NBA 2K22, iRacing, F1 2021.

How to get the tickets?

Tickets for the event gamer They are free and in order to get them you have to unlock 12 rewards, there is time until December 10. In addition to unlocking your access, you will be able to create your own event agenda and participate in incredible prizes. Here we leave you more detailed information:

You download the APP Argentina Game Show and complete your user profile. With this first step, access to the tickets will be unlocked. Each day will have its specific ticket for which you will have to unlock 12 rewards, each of these belongs to a brand, partner, influencer, half. If you want to know more information about how to achieve the achievements here we leave you another note.

With this way of getting tickets, Argentina Game Show He gets only those who carry out all the necessary steps to attend the event, which shows the fanaticism of each participant, and can also order the limits established for the organization of the event.

Children under 13 will not have to complete their entry, but will have to access the event accompanied by a person over 18 years of age. The eldest in charge, must have the ticket available for the day of the event that he decides to go, and assign in his profile up to 2 companions under 13 who will enter the event under his responsibility.

On the other hand, people with special abilities must register in the official APP of the event, and attach their Unique Certificate of Disability (CUD) and, once validated, the full ticket will be unlocked without having to achieve the 12 rewards, and it will give you the option to choose the day you want to attend.

Share it with whoever you want