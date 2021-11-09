The latest MIUI beta has included a functionality that will be really useful if you usually order online. It has included a widget through which you can follow the orders you are waiting for, so that you can keep up to date with their status.

Track different shipments in a simple way

Although there are some third-party applications that already allow you to track several shipments at the same time and even receive updates on their status, this corresponds to a widget of the operating system.

At the moment, it is only available in the version 21.11.3 of the MIUI beta in ChinaIn fact, the couriers with which it works today are, for the most part, local.

To add the tracking number you must add the widget to the home screen and enter the tracking numberThis will automatically detect the company and include it in the watchlist to inform you of its status.





It is a beta, which means that the company is testing the functionality, If it has a good acceptance and a correct operation, it is most likely that it will reach the final version and, later, to the global one, although only time will tell.

This is a very useful feature in a time when online shopping is increasingly widespread and, although there are applications that do it, it is a functionality that becomes part of the customization layer.

