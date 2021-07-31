A constant in life is always to aspire to more and to take advantage of all the opportunities that arise. The same is the case with health professionals and more in current times. Since the pandemic, greater attention has been given to the health issue and it has also allowedThat is why now we share the information of one that may be of interest to you although it is exclusively for doctors.

In this case, the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) has published its 2021 call with a gender perspective. On the one hand, it seeks to recruit personnel to join its ranks. While it is also part of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

In addition, it is also based on the Mexican Standard NMX-R-025-SCFI-2015 on Labor Equality and Non-Discrimination. The document indicates as a requirement for all public, private and social work centers, of any activity and size, the integration, implementation and execution within their management and human resources processes, practices for labor equality and non-discrimination that favor the integral development of the workers.

With the above in mind, the call is only for doctors who already have a completed Medical Degree and wish to join Sedena in the position of Second Lieutenant Auxiliary Medical Surgeon. Below we share the complete information.

Requirements

Be Mexican by birth and have not acquired another nationality.

Have the maximum age of 29 years 11 months.

Have a Surgeon Degree.

Without any exception, the applicants must present in original or legible certified copies of the following documentation for collation and a simple legible copy for delivery:

to. Certified copy of the Birth Certificate or certified copy of said document, taken from the book where his birth was established, the issuance of which does not exceed three months.

b. Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

c. Official identification with photograph and signature must be: Valid voting credential, it should be noted that if the voting credential is not current in terms of the criteria established by the National Electoral Institute, it will NOT be accepted as a means of official identification.

d. Proof of address (current).

and. Title and Certificate of the Surgeon Degree.

F. Electronic signature (FIEL).

g. Federal Register of Causers (RFC).

Under no circumstances will it be accepted as a substitute for the originals, a photostatic copy, the certificate or request for issuance for the first time; of duplicates or replacement due to the theft, destruction or loss of any of the documents described, nor the record issued for that reason.

Prove good conduct through proof of no criminal record or with proof issued by the municipal or delegation authority;

To be healthy clinically and psychologically for the service of arms, which will be accredited by the medical and psychological certificate issued by the corresponding Military Sanitary Level;

Have a breaststroke that is proportional to the minimum height of 1.60 meters.

Sign the Down Payment Contract.

Not belong to the ecclesiastical state or be a minister of any cult, and

Not be disqualified for public service, or encounter any other legal or administrative impediment; as well as, present and accredit the evaluations indicated for each case.

Monthly salary offered

$ 20,541.17

Additionally, for all doctors, 40 days of salary are covered for the end of the year bonus (Christmas bonus) and 20 days of salaries for vacation bonus for all military personnel. Likewise, personnel who accredit studies at the undergraduate level are granted a “technician’s allowance” equivalent to 40% of their monthly credit.

Clinical tests that must be passed

Laboratory: complete blood count, general urinalysis, 4-element blood chemistry, serolite reactions, toxicological chemical; Blood Group, Rh, and

Radiological (chest tele).

Radiological (chest tele). The medical examination will be performed to verify that the applicants do not have any illness included in articles 226 or 226 Bis of the Law of the Social Security Institute for the Mexican Armed Forces.

Not having a body mass index greater than 25.

Aspiring doctors who present tattoos may enter the Mexican Army and Air Force, as long as:

Do not be in visible places with the use of uniform.

Have a maximum dimension of 10 × 10 centimeters.

The images are not offensive to morals or justify the crime.

In case they have more than one tattoo, these are not larger than 10% of the body surface.

Only normal lobular perforations will be authorized.

If you want to review all the details and apply for the position you can do it in the following link. Remember that the entire procedure is direct with Sedena and there are no intermediaries.