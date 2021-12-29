Therefore, if you buy something this week, the warranty of that product is going to be two years. However, if you buy it after January 1, the guarantee will become three years . This does not apply to digital shopping , whose guarantee will remain two years.

From January 1, 2022 , all the products we buy on the European Union will have three year warranty . This was announced by the government of Spain last January, with a law that transposes the European regulations to the Spanish legislation to guarantee a greater durability in the products that we buy.

The warranty extension is not the only change that establishes the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users, but there are also many other changes. To begin with, within three years, the consumer, as long as a defect of conformity, You can choose between the repair or replacement of the product, instead of the manufacturer making the arbitrary decision. In second-hand purchases and sales by companies and individuals, a guarantee may also be agreed, which will never be less than one year.

10 years of parts and mandatory technical service

Manufacturers will also be obliged to offer parts to repair your products for ten years from the time it was discontinued, instead of the five years they were required to do now. With this, planned obsolescence is reduced and waste generation is fought by lengthening the shelf life of products. In addition, it must be ensured that there is a technical service suitable in case the user chooses to repair it with them. With all this, it will be sought to delay the arrival of a device to the clean point as much as possible, and to extend the useful life that, in most cases, only requires changes of very cheap parts.

The statute of limitations in the event that the consumer is not satisfied with a product. In addition, it increases the investment period of the burden of proof to prove this lack of conformity, which goes from six months to one year for digital products, and two years for physical products. Finally, the term of the right to recover a product delivered to the manufacturer or to the store where you have chosen to repair it also increases, from the current three years to five years.