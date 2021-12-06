The ArcheAge gaming community has the December reset in front of them, so they will be able to delve into the plethora of surprises that Kakao games has added. The new and long-awaited premiere of ArcheAge and ArcheAge: Unchained came to an end on December 3.

Something that has caught our attention is that this new editor will be in charge of the revolutionary MMORPG published by XLGAMES. The new servers for ArcheAge and ArcheAge: Unchained were welcomed on December 2.

They offered nostalgic players the experience of starting over, as well as a place where beginners can compete and thrive on a balanced playing field. A total of four merged servers per region for both versions of ArcheAge will allow veterans with developed characters to continue their adventures in Erenor.

The December reboot is accompanied by new and varied content. To get started, we have the debut of a new skillset, Spelldance, which uses its great healing powers on allies and deals damage to enemies.

We continue with Black Thorn Prison, a terrifying dungeon full of demons and deadly bosses in which teams of five players can put their power to the test. As the dungeon’s power level increases, so does its difficulty.

Finally, Guild Homes will finally be available starting at Guild Level 5 as a complete kit in the Prestige Store. The developers have shared an amazing trailer with these three novelties of the video game.

To celebrate the start of the transfer on December 2, we will have many events and gifts waiting for both new and veteran players, including a free premium ArchePass for all players for a limited time.

To join the adventure, players must transfer their gamigo accounts to Kakao Games accounts. They can do so by visiting gamigo’s Glyph gaming platform. After obtaining the data transfer code, players will be able to enter the Kakao Games transfer website to create a Kakao Games account (if they do not have one), enter the code and complete the process.

As we already announced, ArcheAge: Unchained will now use a subscription model. The 30-day monthly subscription will cost 9.99 ($ ​​or €). Although we must mention that you can enjoy a discount when buying longer subscriptions.