The Pokémon player community is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next installment in the beloved franchise, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Despite the fact that it is only a month and a half before the launch, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the video game.

Something that has caught our attention is that, being a story of the origin of Sinnoh, the role-playing game of 2022 takes place in the ancient past when the region was called Hisui.

One thing coming back from Gen IV are the Legendary Diamond and Pearl Pokémon, Dialga and Palkia. A new leak claims that the ‘mon will not only play a major role in the story, but the duo will also get their long-awaited Origin Formes.

Pokemon Legends Arceus will feature Dialga and Palkia Origin Formes.

The rumor started when prominent leaker ‘Riddler Khu’ posted a cryptic tweet in Chinese. Since insider information has accurately leaked Pokémon content in the past, fans immediately got to work figuring out what the message meant.

Unbelievably, users like ‘Buzzlorddd’ were able to figure it out by pasting the text into Google Translate and playing the audio. When spoken aloud, the words sound phonetically “The dragons of DP origin are the final bosses.”

“This is incredibly smart. A very clever way to leak, ”exclaimed the Pokémon fan after discovering the latest leak from the insider account. Rumors about Dialga and Palkia getting Origin Formes have surfaced online before.

However, this is the first time that a prominent leaker with a track record has said so. Backing up the claim on December 10th, Pokémon fan ‘Eclipse’ tweeted: “I’ve known Origin Forme Dialga and Origine Forme Palkia since January 2021. I wasn’t sure at the time if they were going to be included in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. or Legends, now it’s clear. “

Of course, take all the “rumors” with a big grain of salt. Until confirmed by Game Freak, this is all speculation. However, we have to say that this is easily one of the most interesting ways a leak has ever been posted online.

Giratina was the first to get an “Origin Form” in 2008’s Pokémon Platinum. For the past decade, fans have desperately wanted Giratina and Palkia to get the epic variant as well.