If a few hours ago we appreciated the graphical improvements of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have been able to see new images of the stealth system which will introduce the game to your world full of Pokémon. It has been Nintendo itself through a tweet that has shown a short clip of the game in which the stealth mechanics are shown, which can be used for players to enter the tall grass in search of the hidden wild Pokémon .

If before it was the Pokémon hidden in the tall grass that surprised players, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will offer a totally different mechanics– Now it’s the Trainers who must surprise the creatures by crouching in the foliage and approaching as stealthily as possible. While the Pokémon capture mechanic has been maintained consistently in the main saga, this change is the most remarkable of the new installment of the franchise.

Sneak, don’t run, and you might gain the upper hand in a Pokémon encounter! Use the art of stealth strategically in #PokemonLegendsArceus. 🤫https://t.co/ZmAeDGfKtN pic.twitter.com/EIQ3iFwXiX – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 3, 2022

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a difficult time being the open world game that any player has wanted throughout their life, although The Pokémon Company has worked to differentiate the title from those of the main saga. His proposal will take us to a past in which primitive versions of Poké Balls were used with the aim of discovering the majestic natural environment of the Hisui region, where the objective will be to research Pokémon to create the first Pokédex in the region.

Considering that his name appears in the Pokemon title, it is possible that the game explains more details about the history of Arceus.

