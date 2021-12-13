The community of Pokémon players is eager for the arrival of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the funny thing is that even though it was announced in February 2021, there is still a lot we do not know about the video game. Something that has caught our attention is that, one month after the release, most of the footage has been recycled from trailer montages.

In December, however, Nintendo secretly released a new extended gameplay on its Japanese channel. The quietly posted video gives fans an idea of ​​just how hectic and terrifying the wilds of Hisui will be.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus released a new gameplay

On December 9, 2021, Nintendo Japan hosted a special Mario event on its YouTube channel. Buried in the middle of the presentation was a video of Pokémon Legends: Arceus that had never been seen before. In the new footage, we see the protagonist for the first time exploring the map of the Hisui region.

Unlike previous titles, Pokémon cannot be approached simply and are actually a bit scary. The clip shows the normally lovable Shinx immediately turning aggressive. After the Electric type detects the player, it can interrupt the user throwing a Poke Ball.

As if that wasn’t terrifying enough, the video also shows a Geodude immediately rolling over and charging at the player passing by. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it appears that wild Pokémon will attempt to attack you if you invade their territory.

Speaking of challenges, simply throwing a Poke Ball will no longer be enough to catch it. The new gameplay also shows the protagonist trying to get Starly’s evolution, Staravia, but due to her being a flying creature, the user struggles to shoot.