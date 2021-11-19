The possible new emoji that will arrive on our iPhone at the end of 2022 are here.

Emoji have been gaining popularity over the years and the Unicode Consortium is in charge of standardizing the available emojis. It is who decides whether or not new emojis are created and which ones should be introduced. Then companies start to implement them on their platforms, being Apple normally one of the first to do soIn fact, with iOS 15 new emojis arrive, those corresponding to the Unicode 14 standard.

And now, the Unicode Consortium just approved the creation of a new helping of emojis, a total of 22 new icons that will arrive on devices in 2022. We have new gestures, animals and objects that we will soon be able to send to our contacts. Although more emojis could still be added to the final list.

These are the new emoji of 2022

The Unicode Consortium document on this new batch of emojis already Has been published, and corresponds to the Unicode version 15.0. It is expected that its implementation will take place in early 2022, and that in September the list will be definitively closed.

The list of new emojis that can enter Unicode version 15.0 is as follows:

Face moving

Cyan blue heart

Gray heart

Pink heart

Hand pushing to the left

Hand pushing to the right

I raised

Donkey

To

Crow

Goose

jellyfish

Lavender

Ginger

Green peas

Hand fan

Hair comb

Maracas

Flute

Khanda

Wifi

This is the expected list of emojis, but new characters could be added. Decisions on which emojis are finally included in Unicode 15.0 will be determined in late 2021 or early 2022, to be finally approved in September. Once the final list is approved, the new characters can be added to the different systems, so hopefully they will not reach our devices until the end of the year.

