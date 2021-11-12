The Shot on iPhone campaign is one of the most recognizable within Apple. A campaign that was born in 2014 and that it has grown to encompass contests, commissioned content and, ultimately, become a benchmark for the photographic capabilities offered by the company’s phones.

A campaign that, out of nowhere, has gone around the world

This is what Tor Myhren, vice president of marketing communications, reflected on in a recent interview with Adweek. An interview in which he explains that the idea of ​​the campaign nation in the most innocent way noticing the hashtags that were used when posting photos taken with an iPhone.

Conceived from the start for something that would take place outdoors, Shot on iPhone was “a ridiculously simple idea based on the behavior that we were seeing with people posting their photos and tagging them in different ways.”

Thus an “official” way to share photos was created Taken with an iPhone. A way of giving them visibility and that even allowed to be part of the annual contests, where all the images published and tagged with “#shotoniphone” participate. Myhren has also reflected on the why of the outdoor locations.

“We love the outdoors. It breaks all the rules of today’s fast-paced, temporal, and fractured digital culture. It’s static, it’s not moving, it’s singular, all the things that most marketing today isn’t.”

Over time the campaign has grown and has come to have commissioners for important artists such as Lady Gaga or Selena Gomez. The videos produced and the winning images have been around the world several times.

And this is just the beginning. The campaign has spilled over into videos, TV ads, and even caused a stir on TikTok or Instagram. As Myhren acknowledges, “when you have a base that is so rich there is no limit to where it can go.”

Image | Josh power