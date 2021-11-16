Face ID could be key to improving the user experience for those with vision problems.

Biometric security came to our devices only a few years ago, but now we can’t seem to live without it. Not only is it much more secure than passwords or patterns, it is much faster. The iPhone, at the time, was one of the first phones to introduce fingerprint security in a practical way for the user with Touch ID. Later, they did it again with Face ID, capable of offering high security through facial recognition.

This pandemic, however, has taught us that relying on Face ID may not be the most practical. In a world where we were suddenly forced to wear masks outside our home, their usefulness has been reduced. There are even those who believe that it is better to leave it behind to recover the Touch ID or to bet on other technologies.

In Apple’s case, it seems they have no plans to leave Face ID behind. In fact, a new patent indicates that they still have plans to transform it into more than just an unlocking method. In the future, Face ID could become a great help for people with vision problems, offering the opportunity for the iPhone to adapt to our eyes, and not the other way around.

In a document shared by BGR, Apple describes a new feature that, using Face ID technology, it would allow to adapt the iPhone screen according to the user’s view. First, the iPhone would be in charge of determining if the user has a condition such as myopia or astigmatism, and then it would use the Face ID sensors to know whether or not they are wearing glasses at that moment. Otherwise, the device itself would adapt the interface according to visual needs.

Apple explains why Macs don’t have Face ID or touchscreen

This, although right now it is nothing more than a patent, could be a breakthrough in accessibility. Apple, which seeks to make its devices easier for everyone to use, could make the lives of millions more comfortable. It could even be key to offering users even more privacy, with the ability to adapt to polarizing filter glasses to hide screen content. Of course, it is a patent with great potential, hopefully enough to convince you of its development.

