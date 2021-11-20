A new agreement between Apple and BOE could make the Chinese company the largest supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone, bypassing Samsung and LG.

Apart from the division of mobile telephony and household appliances, a very important part of the income of the South Korean firm Samsung comes from the manufacture of electronic components. In fact, Since the arrival of the iPhone X back in 2017, Samsung is the largest manufacturer of OLED panels for Apple phones.

In this way, although it is true that Apple also currently has other screen providers such as LG and BOE, it is likely that if you have one of the latest iPhone models it has a Samsung screen. Nevertheless, Everything indicates that these details could be affected in a few years, something that could significantly affect the firm.

Incredible, Samsung fines Apple with 1 billion dollars

Samsung could stop being Apple’s main supplier of OLED displays

As we mentioned, according to shared The Elec, it seems that according to analysts at UIB Research the manufacturer BOE would be working to convert its factories B7, B11 and B12 into manufacturing centers for OLED panels for Apple’s iPhone for the year 2023. In this way, Apple could use BOE instead of LG as a screen supplier, or so Choong Hoon Yi, CEO of UIB Research speculates.

With the corresponding changes in the factories, BOE could achieve a greater production of OLED panels than Samsung Display achieves today, so the changes would not only affect LG but could also leave Samsung in a very bad place, and could end up being a last resort when BOE and LG productions are not enough.

Details of the iPhone 14 are leaked again

Similarly, It is also important to note that this appears to only affect iPhones. As for other products, such as iPads and Macs, Apple’s decisions are not yet entirely clear. In fact, the most prominent models of both products have not yet made the move to OLED technology, but have remained on IPS displays.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe