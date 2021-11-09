The new processors that Apple has in hand would arrive baptized with names of different Spanish islands, a pleasant and unexpected surprise on the part of those from Cupertino.

Language can be considered as something almost random and names are a clear example of this. Over the years, companies have put the names and surnames that different devices have wanted.

One of the clearest examples of curious or interesting names are the versions of Android, at least when they were called as desserts, now Google has decided to be more serious and remove these names from new versions of software.

Apple, on the other hand, has decided to jump into naming its new computer chips after Spanish islands. Of course, do not expect these processors to be around the corner.

A couple of weeks ago Apple launched the new M1 Max and M1 Pro, both processors destined to reign for at least a year in their new MacBook Pro computers with 14 and 16-inch screen diagonal.

The processors or chips we are talking about would still be under development and, during this time, they must have a name. It is in this period that Apple has decided to set out to name them with the Spanish islands.

La Palma, Ibiza and Lobos are the names chosen by the American firm for this new generation of processors. It would be really interesting if they were launched with these names and not with those that Apple usually launches.

At a technical level, the new Apple processors would have a more than respectable number of cores. What is discussed is that they would have up to 40 cores for the CPU and a graphics with a consistent performance.

Of course, all this is speculation. To date, no further details are known about the new processors than Apple has already been baptized and that will not be a reality for at least a year.