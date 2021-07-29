The processor race is like any other technology race. All manufacturers want to have the best processors, the most powerful and the most efficient. All this, to be able to take them to your highest-end devices. And among the most critical aspects of these, is lithography.

Simply put, lithography is the size at which electronic circuit patterns are printed that make up the chips that make our technology work. Currently, this is measured in nanometers, and the smaller it is, the more efficient the chip is, and the space can be better used to increase its performance and power.

Currently, the chips that Apple uses for its products, the A14 and M1, are manufactured with a TSMC 5nm lithograph. At this level, they already offer a proven excellent performance, not only on mobile devices, but now also on Macs. However, from Nikkei Asia they indicate that Apple does not intend to stop there.

The Asian newspaper has published a report in which they indicate that TSMC, supplier of Apple’s chips, is planning to produce chips with a 2nm lithography by 2024. And if the forecasts are fulfilled, without unforeseen events on the way, it would mean that the A18 would have these improvements. Although there is still something far away.

Until then, and to continue competing against manufacturers like Intel, which will now make Qualcomm’s chips, TSMC would regularly introduce improvements. For example, the upcoming Apple Silicon chip from Mac could have a 4nm lithograph. New chips with a 3nm manufacturing process would also be launched from 2022.

All this does nothing but benefit the users. This race will allow you to reach new heights of performance in a very short time, and we can’t wait to see what Apple does to take advantage of it.