Since the start of the pandemic in 2019, it seems that more time has passed and the use of a mask already seems part of our daily routine. However, this is about to come to an end, Apple announced that it plans to end the mandatory use of face masks in some of its stores.

According to reports from Bloomberg, Apple told its employees that it would modify the mandatory use requirements in some of its retail stores in the United States starting this Friday due to the decrease in coronavirus infections.

Likewise, the growing vaccination rate throughout the North American territory is putting on the table the return to the previously known normality.

Apple returns to normal

The policy change will take place in 100 of the 270 Apple stores in the United States. Among the cities chosen are California, Florida, New York, Arizona, Louisiana, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“After careful review, the Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) team, along with leadership, have determined that it is safe to update our guide on masks for customers in their store,” the memo obtained by Bloomberg.

However, the policy that Apple employees wear face masks at all times will be maintained in all retail stores due to their long exposure and interaction with people, the company said.

“The health and safety of our teams and customers remains our top priority,” Apple also told staff. “We will continue to monitor local guidance and Covid data in your area throughout the Christmas season, and we will make any necessary adjustments.”

As more people around the world have access to the coronavirus vaccine, health policies are increasingly relaxed, shedding light at the end of the tunnel of the pandemic that left more than five million deaths worldwide.