The Apple Watch Series 7 is already on sale at Amazon for Black Friday.

We are in the middle of the week of Black Friday and Amazon has many Apple devices on sale. And one of those devices is the new Apple Watch Series 7, released just a few weeks ago. It is time to get hold of him since it’s cheaper than ever.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with a huge screen with 20% more viewing area than Series 6 and 50% more than Series 3. A sensor-laden watch with an even more refined design. Now you can save 30 euros, both on the 41mm and 45mm models.

Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm for 399 euros

You can get the Apple Watch Series 7 at this great price in the colors Blue, Green and Midnight, other models do not have this discount. A discount that, on the other hand, we do not know how long it will last.

Apple Watch Series 7 45 mm for 429 euros

If you prefer the larger Apple Watch Series 7, you can get it with this discount on colors Blue, Green and White star. And remember that the production of the Apple Watch Series 7 is limited and the units available are not many.

Apple Watch Series 7 Specifications

These are some of the specs most important Apple Watch Series 7:

Screen with 40% fewer edges and almost 20% more viewing area than Series 6.

New colors in the aluminum version: midnight, star white, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT) RED.

Charges 33% faster.

The front glass is the hardest the Apple Watch has ever had.

Measure your blood oxygen with a new app and sensor.

Monitor your heart rate and perform electrocardiograms with the ECG app.

The always-on Retina display shines 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is resting.

The S7 SiP chip, similar to the S6 and up to 20% faster than the Series 5.

5 GHz Wi-Fi and U1 chip (ultra-wide band).

Track your daily activity on the Apple Watch and see your progress in the Fitness app on the iPhone.

Record your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, yoga, bike, dance, and more.

Swimming-friendly design, water resistant 50 meters.

Sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

It allows you to make and answer calls and send messages from the wrist if it is connected to the iPhone or a Wi-Fi network.

With watchOS 8 with new dials, Snot concentration, Photos app and much more.

It is certainly the best smart watch in the world, a watch that will also last for many years, Apple continues to update the Series 3 after more than 4 years on the market.

