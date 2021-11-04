The Apple Stores have run out of stock of Apple Watch Series 7, and they don’t even send it to your home.

Apple warned a few days ago, and the notice was serious. The recently released Apple Watch Series 7 is out of stock at the moment in most Apple Store in our country. In addition, we will not be able to buy it online to have it sent home to us, since this option is not available at this time.

It does not matter the size, 41 or 45 mm, nor the material, aluminum, stainless steel or titanium, nor even the options with LTE. In the Apple Store the Apple Watch Series 7 is completely sold out and you will not be able to pick it up at the store or buy it to be shipped. Not even Apple shows delivery times, at the moment there are no options to get hold of it.

There are some Apple Stores that have certain models of Apple Watch Series 7 with some straps available in store, but they are specific models and the units will surely be very limited. It seems that the semiconductor crisis is hitting Apple, and the Apple Watch Series 7 is the first device to run out of stock.

What to do if you want an Apple Watch Series 7?

Right now, if you want an Apple Watch Series 7 you will have to choose to buy it in other stores like Amazon. And I would be in a hurry because it is likely that it will end up running out even though there are currently units available.

Surely the Apple Watch Series 7 would be a perfect Christmas gift for many Apple lovers, but it does not seem that this is going to be possible, at least not for everyone. Apple Watch Series 7 stock is very limitedAnd that’s taking into account that it shares a lot with the Series 6 and that it was launched a month late.

Apple cuts iPad production to make more iPhone 13

Other models like The Apple Watch SE also seems to be starting to have stock issues, are still in the Apple Store, but shipments are also restricted for now. If you are interested in one of Apple’s watches, get it as soon as possible.

