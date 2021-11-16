Apple TV + has released the first trailer for the reboot of Jim Henson’s classic ‘Fraggle Rock’. ‘Los Fraguels: The Fun Continues‘is the new series starring Gobo, Musi, Rosi, Dudo, Bombo and the traveling uncle Matt.

Your problems, leave them

In the trailer we meet again the iconic puppets music lovers and partying singing a new version of the popular classical tune that we will have sung a billion times.

‘Los Fraguels: The Fun Continues’ is a series by the producers of ‘Community’, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, who also act as showrunners. Additionally, the series also marks the return of Karen Prell and Dave Goelz, who they repeat their “roles” from the original series.





The new series will arrive on Apple TV + on Friday, January 21 of 2022, and will feature 13 episodes that will continue the celebrated original shorts that premiered on the platform last year, ‘Fraggle Rock: Rock On!’.

The return of a entertainment for the little ones as overloaded with love as those of Henson’s quarry, surely the only one that can overshadow the incunabula of ‘Sesame Street’ that is currently on HBO Max.