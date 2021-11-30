In the third quarter of 2021, Apple regained its place as the world’s second largest smartphone maker, now the four new IPhone models under the IPhone13 series are expected to take it to number one in the fourth quarter.

According TrendForce, Apple will reach a market share of 23.2% by the fourth quarter of 2021. Which would represent an increase of 15.9% compared to the last quarter, and thus would displace Samsung towards second place.

Apple’s momentum for the fourth quarter

From quarter to quarter, the four iPhone 13 models drove a 22.6% increase in iPhone production for the third quarter of 2021. This represented in numbers, a quarter-on-quarter increase to 51.5 million units. It was at this point that Apple regained its second place as the world’s largest smartphone maker.

The iPhone 13 will be the Apple device that will lose the least value

For the third quarter, Samsung increased its smartphone production by 17.9% quarter-on-quarter, which would represent 60 million units. Until then, Samsung continued to lead the world ranking of brands with the largest market share in terms of production.

Now for the fourth quarter, Apple is expected to steal the lead from Samsung. And it is estimated to be largely due to strong demand for their products during the holiday quarter; as well as better management in the supply chain than its competitors.

Properly predicting sales levels and properly managing inventory is crucial, especially in the electronics industry, especially when there are significant component shortages that are preventing smartphone brands from increasing production of their devices.

New releases

On the other hand, TrendForce reports that Apple is on track to launch its third-generation iPhone SE for the first quarter of 2022 and four models under a new series in the second half of 2022.

The firm believes that the launch of the IPhone SE will also be an important tool in helping Apple establish a market presence for the mid-range 5G segment. It is estimated that the production of iPhone SE 3 could reach 30 million units by 2022.

Finally, the report suggests that Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo will retain their position in market share for the fourth quarter.

Predictions say that Samsung would rank second with 19.4% of the market, while Oppo would have 13.9%, Xiaomi 12.7% and Vivo 9.8%.