Matter would offer the possibility of transmitting the contents of our iPad and iPhone to other compatible devices.

To this day, AirPlay remains the fastest and easiest way to stream audio and sound wirelessly to other displays from our Apple devices. Unfortunately, it still does not have the stability that we would like, which often causes us more of a headache when trying to project content from an iPad, iPhone or Mac.

Fortunately, Apple could offer us an alternative very soon, capable of offering greater compatibility thanks to its open nature. We are talking about Matter, the new standard backed by big technology (Apple included), which will eliminate the lack of integration between the different smart home platforms. Y it will not be just to turn on or off light bulbs.

According to a new report from The Verge, Matter will also reach smart TVs. In principle, this will imply that it will be possible to control compatible televisions in the same way that certain devices do via HDMI. Nevertheless, they also work in a function to broadcast content, in the same way that AirPlay does.

Matter aims to eliminate the need to get locked in an ecosystem. Thus, any device compatible with Matter, no matter if it is an Android or iOS device, you will be able to communicate in the same way with products that integrate that same standard. And this will include televisions as well.

Unfortunately, there is still some time to see Matter working. Although products that will be compatible are being announced, such as the iOS devices themselves, it has not yet managed to get going. With some luck 2022 will be the year Matter’s promise becomes reality.

