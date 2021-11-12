Apparently, these devices were programmed to make facial recognition stop working in those circumstances, with only Apple and authorized establishments having the code or tools necessary to reactivate it. Logically this angered many users who, either for financial reasons or other reasons, prefer to go to other types of establishments without feeling obliged to go to official services so that the iPhone works well for them one hundred percent.

It was the well-known repair company iFixit who first alerted the matter and it is that they could observe that when changing the screen of one of the new iPhone 13, the Face ID stopped working unexpectedly. Even checking the sensors of this system in detail. The cause? A blocking carried out by Apple in order to prevent repairs from being carried out in unauthorized stores, since in case they or a SAT do it, this problem does not appear.

Reasons why Apple would have rectified

Both specialized media, forums and social networks burned with this fact that, although it is not remembered, has similar precedents in previous versions. From The Verge they confirmed this week that, based on consultations with the Californian company, they had decided to reverse this blocking of Face ID, allowing anyone to repair the screen of these equipment without ceasing to be functional.

There are two possible reasons for this change of mind at Apple and the two could go hand in hand. On the one hand and the most obvious, Apple ends one of the biggest controversies of the iPhone and thus satisfy that sector of the public that prefers to go to other repair centers. And on the other hand avoid possible lawsuits and more at a time when the company is affected by numerous investigations about its alleged monopolistic practices.

Logically, an action like this gives rise to new investigations, given that the company was preventing free competition in the repair sector by causing its devices to lose an essential function solely and exclusively for not having gone to its official service. Therefore, although the company has other fronts open, surely its CEO Tim Cook and company can now sleep more peacefully knowing that this will not generate any type of legal conflict.