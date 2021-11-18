A new version of the system has recently been released for iPhone users with small but important changes that solve some problems that some users were experiencing. This update is specially designed for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, which are the main affected by these inconveniences that have forced Apple to urgently launch this new version.

The iOS 15.1.1 update, which is the one that has been released in recent hours, solves a problem that caused a noticeable reduction in call quality. Although it is not a notable update as far as news is concerned, it is convenient that it be installed as soon as possible to avoid experiencing these errors, or to resolve them if they have begun to manifest themselves.

As this new update for the iPhone has been released, iOS 15.2 is still in development. Unlike today’s version, it will bring with it important new features in the iPhone user experience such as new settings for the macro mode of the iPhone 13 Pro, or the arrival of personal requests to Spain on the HomePod. The release of this update is expected in the next few weeks.

Apple launches iOS 15.2 beta 3 and arrives loaded with news

As usual, both iOS 15.1.1 and iOS 15.2 will be available through the Settings app of our device, in the Software update menu of the General section. And downloading them will be as simple as touching a button and agreeing to Apple’s software terms. Of course, it never hurts to have a backup prepared in iCloud before installing a new version.

From iPadizate we recommend having our iPhone always updated to the latest stable version of the system to avoid possible problems in the experience of use or security.

