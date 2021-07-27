Just a few days ago, Apple announced the launch of a new version of iOS. The iOS 14.7 update brought important news, especially in terms of compatibility with accessories. Specifically, allows the use of the new MagSafe Battery Pack, the first battery that makes use of the reverse charge of the iPhone.

However, it seems that the update still left some loose ends. Specifically, a security vulnerability that has forced Apple to release a new update. Not only for iOS, but also for macOS Big Sur. Thus, it is critical that we install it as soon as possible on our devices.

According to Apple, the update prevents attackers can execute malicious code with kernel privileges. This is due to a memory corruption issue, a problem that could have already been exploited. This has been resolved with the new update, and therefore its installation is recommended.

This new update, known as iOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.5.1, is available for iPad, iPhone and Mac. Thus, it does not matter which device we have, if it is already compatible with iOS 14 or macOS Big Sur, we can install this new version. We only need a few minutes to complete the process.

Meanwhile, and although this is a minor version, iOS 15 is still in testing. In just a few months, we should receive the official version of the new operating system. And, although we do not have great news now, the next update will bring with it important changes in the user experience. Until then, it is really important that, for security, we install this new version.