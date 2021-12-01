This is the situation: we are in a store, they bring us the dataphone and we bring our Apple Watch or iPhone to formalize the payment. Then a question pops up: Do you need a copy? Well the truth is that no, Apple Pay already gathers all my receipts.

A proof of payment that we can credit in many other ways

A few years ago card payment was almost rare to see. Over time, a lot of friction in the process has disappeared. We see card payment as the norm, not the exception, and also the action of paying has been greatly simplified.

Contactless payment – in which we no longer have to give our card, nor insert it into the machine – or the fact of not having to enter the pin for certain amounts make all of this a quick and easy payment. Then Is the ticket or copy still offered to us?

The Bank of Spain clearly states that it is not necessary to ask for the purchase receipt at any time. The only thing that the institution mentions as a point in favor of requesting the ticket is that we review that the amount we have just paid is correct. This is something that we should already do by looking at the dataphone before paying, but it is something that we can also do from the Wallet app on our iPhone or from the notification on our Apple Watch.

We already pay with the phone or with the watch the Wallet app of our iPhone keeps a record of all payments. There, ordered according to each of the cards, we can find all the movements. From here we can verify that, in fact, we have paid the correct amount, we can also present the information, especially the date and time of purchase when making a claim or return to the merchant in question.





It should be said that the information that we see appear in the Wallet app not shared with Apple. The information is only managed by our own device and the issuer of the credit or debit card that we have used to pay.

This means, in a few words, that the purchase receipt is nothing more than just one more receipt of the purchase. The traceable nature of card paymentsIn this case, through Apple Pay, it makes it very easy for us both to keep track of our expenses and to check that they have the correct amount or to claim in situations where it is necessary.

In addition to security, Apple Pay revolves around ease of use. Being able to bring our wrist to the payment terminal to complete the transaction is really useful, comfortable and easy. With this, when asked if we want a receipt, in general we will answer that no, our iPhone already gathers all the receipts that we may need.