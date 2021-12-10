It is now possible to open the door of the rooms of some Hyatt hotels with a touch of the iPhone or Apple Watch.

At WWDC 2021, Apple announced tons of new features for its operating systems. Some have already arrived with the different updates, but others have not yet been activated. This was the case with the new functionalities of the Wallet app, which have remained hidden for the time being. Some of them have even been delayed to 2022, as is the case with the integration of US driver’s licenses.

Fortunately, this is not the case for all of them. Recently, and as reported from 9to5Mac, Apple has launched one of the new features of the Wallet app. Hereinafter, it is possible to save hotel keys in the app, regardless of whether it is the iPhone or the Apple Watch. Of course, its availability is still quite limited.

Despite the fact that several hotel chains already offer in their own applications the possibility of saving virtual keys for their rooms, not all of them will have integration with the Wallet app. In fact, for the moment only available for the Hyatt hotel chain. And, for now, it will only be usable at six of its properties, although the list will grow over time to reach all of its hotels.

These access cards will also be available in the Express Wallet Mode, which allows you to use these without the need to identify ourselves with Face ID or Touch ID. It is also possible to use it with the iPhone without a battery thanks to the power reserve mode, which keeps these keys accessible for up to five hours after it is turned off.

This system It is very similar to the one already available at Walt Disney World, where for a few months it has been possible to use the iPhone and Apple Watch to access parks and hotels. This development was carried out thanks to a special agreement between Disney and Apple. Now, more companies will be able to access that same user experience, one as simple as the one offered by Apple Pay.

