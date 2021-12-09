The Apple Car project continues to face difficulties, and this time it involves the departure of 3 engineers.

The Apple Car is one of Apple’s most famous open secrets. Those from Cupertino have not announced anything about the project yet, but for a few years We have been seeing some rumors and reports that assure that its development is already in process. Recently, however, we saw how one of the heads of the project left Apple to go to another company. Today the story is not very different, and it is that some of the engineers in charge of its development have started to leave the project too.

Eric Rogers has been one of the engineers to leave the Apple Car team. Rogers would have been one of the heads of the engineering team for Apple’s smart vehicle radar system, and would have left the company to join the company. Joby Aviation Inc. The other to leave has been Alex Clarabut, Battery Engineer for Apple Car, and who also would have left his position at Apple to join Joby Aviation Inc.

Finally, Stephen Spiteri, who would also have been part of the Apple Car engineering team, has joined Joby Aviation Inc. Apple wants to have its Apple Car ready by 2025, but the project has gone through a lot of problems that could end up delaying it indefinitely. However, the vehicle has not even been officially presented by Apple, so we will have to wait for the announcement of it first.

Some experts have gone to work to recreate the Apple Car using Apple’s published patents, and the result has left a lot to be desired. Hopefully the final product will look more pleasing to the eye. It seems that one of the most complicated points for those of Cupertino in their struggle to create a smart car is being the battery, and that is that nobody complies with what Apple demands for their Apple Car.

