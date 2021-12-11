Users who have to resort to official technical service in the first year will have a new opportunity to contract AppleCare +.

The AppleCare + service is a really interesting option for those who want to have their Apple device protected. Whether it’s an iPhone or AirPods, Apple offers you the possibility of taking out this insurance that not only offers priority customer service, but also repairs with express replacement for those cases where the screen breaks due to a fall and you need to have a new one working as quickly as possible.

However, the conditions for contracting AppleCare + They only give you 90 more days from the purchase to choose if it suits you or not. This forces you to make a decision relatively quickly, just at that moment when you think nothing is going to happen to your device. And if right after something happens and you are forced to pay Apple fees, then you want to be able to go back to those 90 days.

In those cases in which the user is forced to resort to the official technical service within the first year, Apple will begin to offer a “second chance”, according to MacRumors. The company would offer the possibility of hiring the service after a repair, so that the user does not have to pay for more services that could be covered by AppleCare +.

This is possible because Apple performs an inspection and diagnosis of the device after the repair, which allows them to prove that it is in perfect condition. Therefore, it will not be available when using technical services not authorized by Apple.

AppleCare +: what it is, what it is for and how to buy it

In any case, it can be really interesting for those who seriously doubted about acquiring AppleCare +, and who after deciding not to acquire it have had a scare. Although they will not be able to get rid of the fees for the first repair that they have to assume, maybe they get rid of those that may come next during the period that AppleCare + is active.

