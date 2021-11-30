In the last WWDC 21 Apple presented a new version of Swift Playgrounds. Version 4 arrived with important news, especially the one that allows you to create complete apps from an iPad and even upload them directly to the App Store. Now Apple has begun to invite some developers to test the app and from 9to5mac they have made some images of how it will be.

An app to create apps, on our iPad

Swift Playgrounds 4 represents a major change in what we need to start developing. The app was initially planned as a means for learning, but now it will allow us to directly create applications. Shortly after finishing the development of this new version Apple is inviting some developers via TestFlight.





The app thus prepares its official arrival. While this first beta is protected by a confidentiality agreement, some developer has shared screenshots of the app with 9to5mac. As we can see, the app allows from the creation of the icon, as in the image just above these lines, as the preview of the code.





The different app projects are saved in the app’s library, which is located in iCloud Drive, so the content is automatically synchronized with our Mac. projects created with Swift Playgrounds 4 are compatible with Xcode, so it is possible to work in development on both the Mac and the iPad.





It is clear that Apple intends to favor and facilitate the easier creation of apps. Now, with Swift Playgrounds 4 we will no longer need a Mac. A free app on our iPad and we can now upload our creations to the App Store. Certainly an important step forward in spreading a clear idea that Steve Jobs commented repeatedly: everyone should learn to program.