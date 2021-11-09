The project to bring in the Apple Car would continue, now bolstered by more talent from Tesla.

For some time now, Apple has been known to be working on technology related to autonomous vehicles, that is, without a driver. Its objective is not yet clear, but rumors indicate that it could lead to the first car designed by Apple. However, there are many obstacles that the company would be encountering along the way to bring us that product that, coming from Apple, could become a revolution.

Among the main headaches that Apple seems to be having, we find that of the staff. Apple needs teams specialized in the design and manufacture of automobiles, something that has been completely out of their operations thus far. For this reason, they require employees with specific knowledge and great experience, which has led them to recruit from other manufacturers such as Tesla, a company with which they do not have the best of relationships.

Recently, Bloomberg has reported the addition of a new member to the Apple team from Elon Musk’s company. Specifically, Apple has hired Christopher Moore, former director of Tesla’s autopilot software development team. Thus, the company continues to strengthen its project, whose fate remains uncertain, especially when the most official thing that has been known is that Apple has a fleet of autonomous cars in testing.

Who will make the Apple Car?

For the moment, we will have to wait to learn more about the so-called Project Titan, at least a few more years. It would be, without a doubt, one of Apple’s great bets for the future. However, it remains unclear whether the company will eventually succeed in bringing a vehicle forward, or whether it will simply collaborate with other manufacturers to bring its technology to more experienced traditional brands in a completely new market for them.

Related topics: Apple car

Join our Telegram channel @iPadizate Join

Follow us on Facebook ipadizate.blog Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe