Apple wants to kill the most famous spyware in the world and has sued the NSO Group.

NSO Group is known for developing advanced “Pegasus” spyware, one of the most famous spyware used to monitor users of iOS and Android devices. It is a software that has the support of many countries, which have used it to monitor certain behaviors. This is something that Apple does not like, and the company has decided to sue this company.

The goal of Apple’s lawsuit is to obtain a court order permanently prohibiting NSO Group from using company software, services and devices.

Apple today sued the NSO Group and its parent company to hold accountable for surveillance and targeted attacks on users of Apple devices.

NSO Group is an Israeli technology company that has been operating for years thanks to the support of various countries that buy its technology. Spyware collects data from users’ devices, can access microphone and cameras, but not Apple servers. Normally the installation is done manually, that is, having access to the victim’s device.

NSO Group develops sophisticated state-backed technologies that enable targeted surveillance of people using spyware. These attacks only target a very small number of users on different platforms, including iOS and Android.

In a way, the common of the users can be calm before this type of threats. Pegasus spyware is not intended for the general public, it is software designed to attack certain people, politicians, dissidents, opponents or journalists. As stated by Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering.

Apple devices are the safest on the market for users, but private companies that develop state-backed spyware are increasingly dangerous. Although these cybersecurity threats only affect a very small number of our customers, we take any attack on our users very seriously and we are constantly working to strengthen the security and privacy capabilities of iOS that protect them all.

In addition to the lawsuit, Apple has also announced a contribution of 10 million dollars to organizations working on behalf of cybersecurity, such as Citizen Lab and Amnesty Tech.

