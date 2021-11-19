Apparently Apple is speeding up work on what would be its autonomous car. According to a Bloomberg report, the company has shifted its focus from what it intends to be Apple car, that beyond an electric vehicle, it is intended to be a fully autonomous car.

The new project leader, Kevin Lynch, wants the first model of Apple’s car to drive itself and hopes that it will be announced before its scheduled date – around 2028 -, with a view to launching it in just four years, that is, in 2025.

Meeting that goal will depend on Apple getting its full autonomous system ready on time. According to the report, Apple has completed “much of the core work” on a new processor designed to power its autonomous electric car.

It was Apple’s own team that designed the chip, which according to Bloomberg, is the “most advanced component” that has been developed for the autonomous vehicle project so far.. Everything indicates the company is preparing to develop a vehicle with “stronger safeguards than those available from Tesla and Waymo,” according to the report.

On the other hand, since the goal of the Cupertino company is to create an autonomous car that does not have a steering wheel, the interior would be spacious and more like the limousine-style seating arrangement than a conventional car.

In addition, the Apple vehicle would have a infotainment system, with an iPad-style touchscreen, running an iOS-like user interface. This screen would be placed in the central part of the dashboard of the car and would act as a control center, since the car would lack a steering wheel and pedals. For this reason, developers must think of a way to integrate emergency control.

As for the electric battery charging method, Apple is not looking to develop a proprietary charging cable for the car, but wants its vehicle to be compatible with the “Combo Charging System”, or CCS standard., which would allow it to be plugged into most public fast charging stations.