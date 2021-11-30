The Weeknd is the artist of the year for the Apple Music Awards, which this 2021 distribute more awards than ever.
For three years, Apple has had its own music awards, the Apple Music Awards. In this 2021, The Weeknd has succeeded Lil Baby as Artist of the Year. In addition, this year more awards have been given than ever, as we also have a new category that recognizes local artists from five different places: Africa, France, Germany, Japan and Russia.
Apple Announces Third Annual Apple Music Award Winners: The Weeknd Wins Worldwide Artist of the Year Award; Olivia Rodrigo and HER also take home the best awards
Winners of the 2021 Apple Music Awards
The Apple Music Awards celebration begins Tuesday, December 7, 2021With interviews, original content and much more, everyone can stream on Apple Music and the Apple TV app.
The past 12 months have proven to be a remarkable year for music, and we are thrilled to honor the artists who are shaping culture and connecting with fans around the world on Apple Music.
These are the winners at the 2021 Apple Music Awards:
- Artist of the Year: The Weeknd.
- Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo.
- Composer of the year: HER
- Best Song of the Year: “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo.
- Best Album of the Year: “SOUR”, by Olivia Rodrigo.
- Artist of the Year (Africa): Wizkid
- Artist of the Year (France): Aya Nakamura
- Artist of the Year (Germany): RIN
- Artist of the Year (Japan): OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM
- Artist of the Year (Russia): Scriptonite
The Apple Music Awards are our opportunity to recognize and honor incredible artists who we feel have deeply impacted and inspired the world and our customers, and helped us feel connected through music this year.
The award that Apple delivers at its Apple Music Awards is very exclusive. Each award features a custom Apple silicon wafer suspended between a polished glass sheet and an anodized aluminum body. The wafers start out as a perfect 12-inch silicon disk with nano-level flatness.
Introducing the Apple Music Award! Made with the same laser-cut silicon wafers found in Apple microprocessors, it’s a token of our appreciation for the artists who broke ground and dominated this 2019. # AppleMusicAwards2019https://t.co/MyeKRP91oL pic.twitter.com/oM5ojE3FOF
– Apple Music in Spanish (@AppleMusicES) December 3, 2019
Related topics: Apple Music
HBO MAX at 50% forever, last hours!
Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99!