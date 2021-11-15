The Macro mode of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro is really impressive. Allows us approach objects in a way never seen before on the camera of an iPhone. A mode, however, that in some cases we may want to disable to play with the natural blur effect of the lenses. Something much easier in the second beta of iOS 15.2.

A button that appears only when Macro mode makes sense

While in most cases having the Macro mode is a great help, some very specific frames can benefit from intentional blurring. Apple added the option to disable Macro mode in iOS 15.1 and now, in the second beta of iOS 15.2, it has been raised add a button for this directly in the Camera app.

Thanks to this button we can activate and deactivate the Macro mode just at the moment of taking the photo. A substantial change from having to go to Settings > Camera > Auto macro to make the setting. Now, if we deactivate this option, we will see a flower icon appear in the lower left corner of the Camera app.





Like the rest of the camera options of our iPhone, a yellow color will indicate that the Macro mode has been activated, while a dark gray color and a bar crossing out the button indicate that it is deactivated. Note that the button for Macro only appears when the iPhone detects that we are getting close enough to an object for this mode to make sense.

In addition to allowing us to play with this mode to achieve more creative results in some shots, being able to deactivate the Macro mode while we are closely focusing on an object leads us to appreciate the impressive engineering work behind something that seems so simple. A mode that seems capable of focusing everything.

Image | Max delsid