In a simple way you can create dynamic wallpapers for your Mac.

If what you are looking for is to customize your Mac more, now you can create your own wallpapers and take advantage of one of the latest in macOS by giving it your own style.

That’s right, you can now create your dynamic wallpapers. That is, they can change according to the choice of appearance of the system (light or dark mode), that can change as the sunlight passes in the place where you are or that it changes according to a schedule.

Create your wallpapers with Equinox

Sounds complicated doesn’t it? the reality is that it is not, all this will be very simple thanks to Equinox – believe yourself Wallpaper. an app available on the Mac AppStore by way of free, it is very intuitive and easy to use.

In its functions are the three options mentioned above to create your wallpaper:

Adapted to the sunlight of a place

Adapted to the weather

Tailored to appearance

Actually, the three creation modes are simple thanks to the Equinox tools that allow it to be done. But before we start, the most important thing is to have the same image in at least 3 different shades.

In my case and to perform the tutorial I downloaded a wallpaper and edited it easily with an image editing app in 3 shades: day, afternoon and morning.

Now yes, let’s get started!

Tailored to appearance

It is the third option and the easiest way to begin to understand each other with the app. When starting the creation, it will request that we load two images, one for light mode and another for dark mode, it could be the same image in day and night. How the default macOS wallpapers look like.

Once the images are uploaded, the user will be able to choose which of these will belong to each mode. When choosing, click on the create button and when the loading process is finished you will be able to decide on any of the new options: save, share, create new or cancel the creation.

To use the new wallpaper, you just have to right-click on the newly created wallpaper file and choose the option Set as wallpaper. In automatic, the wallpaper will change according to the mode chosen by the user.

Adapted to the weather

To be able to create a wallpaper that changes over the hours of a day, we can use the second option of Equinox. When selecting it, it will ask us to load the desired images and then be able to choose the change time of each one of them.

What’s more, you can also choose in which mode each of the images will appear, if when the light or dark mode is activated. There are no more settings.

To use it, you just have to right-click on the newly created wallpaper and choose the option Set as wallpaper. In automatic, the wallpaper will change the images at the scheduled time.

Adapted to the sunlight of a place

It is the first of the options that the Equinox start menu shows and it may seem like it has more complicated settings, but it is also easy to add.

When choosing it, it will ask us to load the images, for this we select at least 3 images. After this, it will be necessary to configure the change time of each one of them, and for this only you have to go to the calculator and choose the time in the sun copy the data from the bottom and paste it in each of the images. Once finished, click on the create button and that’s it.

To use it, you just have to right-click on the newly created wallpaper and choose the option Set as wallpaper. In automatic, the wallpaper will change according to the sunlight during the day.

This way you can create your own dynamic wallpapers for Mac. And if you have knowledge in editing, design and illustration of images, you can put the possibilities yourself.

Don’t forget that you can also customize the macOS pointer color and size. A) Yes, you can have your Mac as you prefer it.

Related topics: Mac

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe