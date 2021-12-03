We know that dandruff is a fairly common problem, who suffers from it may feel distressed and damage their self-esteem, and although the reasons are unknown, since there can be several from hormonal to the use of unsuitable hair productsYes, we do find shampoos and treatments on the market with which very good results are achieved.

Thus, today we want to talk about Apivita shampoos, specific to treat the two types of dandruff that exist (dry and oily) and a treatment for the scalp.

Dry Anti-Dandruff Shampoo





This shampoo is indicated for those who suffer from dry dandruff, which is the best known and It is characterized by being white and fine, and is the typical one that is seen on dark clothes. And since that is not cool at all, the best thing to do is to use a specific shampoo that helps improve the health of the scalp, like this one we are talking about today.

Its formula has two very important ingredients, celery and propolis, both are two natural anti-inflammatory drugs so the scalp will feel calm and comforted after use. What’s more provides hydration thanks to honey And according to the firm, it cleans effectively but gently, respecting the natural flora of the scalp.

Little by little, it promises to eliminate dandruff, preventing it from coming out again, and the skin will be fresh and healthyFor this, it has essential oil of tea tree and lavender, both of which are antiseptic.

And not only the scalp will benefit from its ingredients, but the hair will be stronger, preventing the ends from splitting and the hair from breaking or being damaged by the use of heating tools.

Price 14 euros.

Apivita Celery & Propolis Dry Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Oily Anti-Dandruff Shampoo





Now we go with oily dandruff, which is the other variant that we can find, this is more creamy, yellowish and thick, and also adheres much more to the scalp. So to treat this type of dandruff, Apitiva has a specific shampoo made from white willow and propolis, which will help soften itchy skin and regulate excess oil.

Another ingredient that will help fight the signs and causes of dandruff is salicylic acid that thanks to its exfoliating function accelerate the peeling process of the skin, helping a lot to make the scalp cleaner, fresher and with less oil.

It will also help with itching and irritation, something very common in this type of hair problem. thyme and lavender extract. In addition, the hair will gain a lot of shine, softness and movement.

Price 14 euros.

White Willow & Propolis Anti-Greasy Dandruff Shampoo

Soothing Anti-Dandruff Oil





As a treatment and perfect to complement shampoos, we find an oil that promises to reduce flaking and prevent its reappearance.

Is about a moisturizing and nourishing oil which is enriched with propolis and four essential oils, which the firm has selected to formulate this product and offer the best results, both for dry and oily dandruff.

On the one hand, the scalp will feel relieved Thanks to the essential oil of lavender, something that those who have this problem will greatly appreciate, since the itching can be very severe.

Also after use, the flaking will be reduced and the development of microorganisms that are related to the formation of dandruff will be avoided, which means that this oil will restore the natural flora.

And finally, this treatment will provide extra hydration, with oils such as the jojoba that nourishes but does not greasy, for a reason it is one of the most recommended for oily / combination skin.

Price 21 euros.

Soothing Anti-Dandruff Oil Celery, Propolis & Apivita Essential Oils

Photos | Apivita