Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would have revealed the first look at Kang

The production team of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would have revealed the first look of the villain of the plot, Kang the Conqueror

In 2021 He who Remains debuted in the finale of the first season of Loki, revealing that this character is a variant of Nathaniel Richards, better known as Kang The Conqueror, a villain who will play his part in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Now, through a post on Twitter that was later deleted, the director of the company Creature Bionics, Ace Ruele, shared the special shirt that Marvel Studios gave to the people in charge of the Ant-Man 3 production team, where they see an art that reveals the first look at Kang.

Everything indicates that Nathaniel Richards will be in charge of creating chaos in the Quantum Kingdom, after this was an important key for the half of the universe eliminated by Thanos to return in the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Who is Kang the Conqueror?

Kang The Conqueror debuted in the pages of The Avengers # 8 (September, 1964), and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Nathaniel Richards, a future relative of Reed Richards, is a 30th century conqueror who discovers Dr. Doom’s time travel technology.

Richards managed to travel to ancient Egypt, to become pharaoh, and arrives today to take over the planet, but his plans are thwarted by The Avengers.

As SMASH informed you in a timely manner, Jonathan Majors joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Nathaniel Richards. The future relative of Reed Richards, who will become Kang the Conqueror.

Majors debuted within the MCU in Loki’s season finale, and Kang’s presence could make him the biggest villain Marvel Studios heroes have ever faced.

Paul Rudd and Evalgeline Lilly return to their roles as Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne / Wasp, respectively. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer also return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. The cast is joined by actress Kathryn Newton, who will play Cassey Lang, Scott Lang’s daughter, who will become Stature.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantunmania will hit theaters on July 28, 2023.

