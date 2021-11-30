The processor in question is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 which will be accompanied by a 6 GB RAM. The increase of properties in this section with respect to the Redmi Note 10T will provide the ideal performance for all kinds of tasks.

This new Redmi Note 11T brings several improvements compared to its predecessor, some more noticeable than others. But, without a doubt, the most prominent is the integration of a chip that enables 5G connectivity.

The Chinese company has made official the arrival of a new redmi smartphone to India, so it is quite probable that in a very short time it will reach Spanish territory. As usual in the Xiaomi subdivision, it is committed to a device of mid-range with very balanced benefits.

In terms of autonomy there are no big changes, as this mobile still has a 5000 mAh battery. The main difference is in its fast charge, which has been increased to 33 W capacity.

For the screen, LCD panels with 90 Hz refresh rate have been chosen again, but with a 240 Hz response frequency. In addition, it is a little larger than that of the corresponding model of the previous serious, exactly 0.1 ”more.

In the photographic section it has opted for a triple camera system composed of a 50 MP main sensor, a 2 MP macro and an 8 MP ultra wide angle. At the front we find a 16 MP front camera.

Remember an acquaintance

If we look closely we will realize that the specifications of this Redmi Note 11T are practically the same to those of the POCO M4 Pro. In fact, even aesthetically they keep a certain similarity. This is because the brand has decided to carry out a specific rebranding for the Indian market.

Its launch will take place on December 7 and the smartphone will have three versions: the 6 + 64 GB model would be around 200 euros, the 6 + 128 GB ones 210 euros and the 8 + 128 GB would reach 235 euros. At the moment the exact date of arrival in Spain is unknown, but we see how it is again a competent and truly affordable terminal.