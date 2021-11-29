Apple and Google: 11 million for allegedly violating data regulations

As confirmed by the AGCM, the Italian acronym for Market Competition Authority, both Apple and Google will have to pay a penalty of 11 million euros because, according to their investigations, both companies acted unfairly with regard to the regulations of Data Protection and using these with commercial purposes.

It derives everything from the commercial communications carried out by both companies. And it is that + the Italian authority affirms that neither of the two companies exposes the user exactly how they will treat their data for commercial purposes, without giving them the possibility of rejecting that policy.

As indicated by MacRumors, when a user enters the App Store for the first time, Apple simply states that their data will be used for the purpose of improving the service and personalizing their experience, without saying exactly that they will be treated for commercial purposes. This is what has caught the attention of the Italian body, although they did not present any conclusive evidence that the company then actually uses such data for advertising purposes.