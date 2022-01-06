The new peripheral will have big names from the start.

It has not been too many days of this year for Sony to announce PlayStation VR2 and all the specifications and capabilities that this new peripheral will showcase, which promises to be an evolution of that technology that we could already see from the middle of the PlayStation 4 generation.

However, it should be noted that in the video game industry, a peripheral is useless without interesting gamesThis being something that many console companies have learned the hard way. In this way, it seems that Sony has not wanted to gamble with the IP in question, since together with the announcement of this device we have been able to know the existence of Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

This would be a new title in the well-known Guerrilla Games saga that would be being developed in collaboration with Firesprite Games, a studio that was recently acquired by Sony and that specializes in the development of games for VR, so they are the perfect combination for a project of this caliber.

A spin-off that will take us fully into the post-apocalyptic world of Horizon

It should be noted that not much detail has been given beyond a teaser and the promise that is a title made from scratch in order to take full advantage of the capabilities of PlayStation VR2 and its controllers. Likewise, it has been revealed that We will see characters from the first game even though Aloy will not be the protagonist. We assume this is due to the character going west due to the events of Horizon Forbidden West.

It is worth mentioning that a release date hasn’t even been givenAlthough if we bear in mind that we have not yet seen the final (or preliminary) design of PlayStation VR2, we should wait seated. However, it has been commented by Guerrilla Games that the news will come early. You can see the teaser revealed below:

As you can see, there has been a small look at the game, since most of the teaser shows Jan-Bart van Beek, director of Guerrilla Games, offering a message around the title. Be that as it may, although Horizon Call of the Mountain seems to have a close release, we will have in stores shortly Horizon Forbidden West, title that will launch on PS5 and PS4 on February 18, although without VR functions.

