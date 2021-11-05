It is no secret that diabetes has become a serious public health problem. Just to measure its growth, in 2000 there were 151 million cases in the world, while now they are 463 million. In addition, the figure only refers to people who are already diagnosed because there are also more who have the condition and do not know it. If the same trend continues, by the end of this decade it could reach 578 million patients. To help offer solutions, the 1st. National Prize for Diabetes and Cardio Mexico.

To put it in context, diabetes is one of the most pressing issues in Mexico. It currently represents the third cause of death in the country, only below heart disease and Covid-19. In addition, it has been a major risk factor during the pandemic, because according to a study “Deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico” In 2020, seven out of 10 deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus would have presented at least one comorbidity such as diabetes.

For her part, Dr. Ma. Elena Sañudo, medical director of the General Medicines Unit of Sanofi Mexico, recalled that type 2 diabetes represents 90% of cases worldwide. The most serious thing is that there is still no cure for this disease, but what can be done is to promote prevention. Therefore, doctors who contribute ideas that motivate patients to have a healthy lifestyle can win the 1st. National Prize for Diabetes and Cardio Mexico.

In this sense, the purpose is to recognize, stimulate and value the outstanding work of the general public, clinics, institutions, commitment and dedication that have contributed to integrating solutions that encourage awareness, prevention and diagnosis. In addition to facilitating access to medicines and bringing the use of technology closer to motivating the comprehensive care of people living with a chronic non-communicable disease such as diabetes, hypertension and / or cardiovascular disease.

Now, there are four categories in which you can participate and they are the following:

Better practices. Technology and innovation. Information dissemination. Education, counseling and guidance for patients.

For any of the aforementioned, there are three pillars that will be taken into account by the qualifying committee to choose a winner per section.

Awareness

Promote actions to publicize the importance of the disease and the impact on the quality of life of patients due to complications.

Education

Promote knowledge of the disease and the relevance of having a personalized treatment.

Comprehensive care

Promote comprehensive patient care from a holistic approach to bring them to control and keep them on target for longer.

In each of the categories there will be a winner and the prize consists of the following:

Public recognition, through a ceremony at Milenio Foros (a communication space broadcast on all Grupo Milenio platforms), to be held in March 2022.

Enrollment in a course or diploma in online format at a national or international educational institution, to be chosen by the winner of the list with 29 different academic options.

Commemorative statuette.

The announcement of the 1st. Mexico’s National Diabetes and Cardio Award is now open and ends on December 17, 2021. If you want to know in more detail the requirements and register your work, you can do so in the following link.