During The Game Awards, it was announced a new free to play that will arrive on Xbox in the first half of 2022. Embark Studios, the development team created by former Electronic Arts chief designer Patrick Soderlund, has unveiled its first game, Arc Raiders, with an eye-catching trailer. The presentation of Arc Raiders, a free science fiction shooter, shows us a game that is very similar to The Division but with the idea of ​​a war between worlds.

The new free to play coming to Xbox will feature squads battling massive mechanized aliens as they roam post-apocalyptic ground scenes. Also, as shown it will be from a third person perspective.

Arc Raiders: the new free to play coming to Xbox

The trailer gives us a glimpse that it is about a game in which teamwork and cooperation will predominate through cooldown-based abilities along with plenty of shooting action in this case, and the trailer hints at a bit of stealth in the mix as well. In this new free to play coming to Xbox, you play as one of the Raiders, who are a group of resistance fighters. You fight to protect your home against enemies falling from orbit.

And Arc is not far behind, because it responds to any resistance with increasing destruction. Regarding the presentation trailer, Soderlund has said that with that presentation he wanted celebrate gameplay and give players more that a clue about the look of Arc Raiders and the feel of playing.