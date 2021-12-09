The metaverse and blockchain gaming company Animoca Brands has revealed that its treasury increased in value more than five times in just two months.

Other income, which include earnings from the 100+ investments and digital assets in your portfolio, represented USD 529.6 million from January to September 2021.

The Dec. 9 Letter from the Co-Founder and president of Animoca, Yat Siu, to the community of Metaverso and NFT, said its stack of tokens, including REVV (REVV), The Sandbox (SAND), Tower (TOWER) and GAMEE (GMEE), had seen a large increase thanks to rising values ​​in the sector.

“The reserve of digital assets belonging to the Animoca Brands product and platform ecosystem has gone from a value of about USD 2.9 billion at the end of September 2021 to about USD 15.9 billion at the end of November 2021, which represents an increase of more than five times in just two months. “

Each of these tokens is a GameFi or metaverse blockchain project. GameFi refers to projects involving games, NFT, and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

To illustrate how much the prices of Animoca’s two main holdings, REVV and SAND, have risen, Siu explained that their combined monthly trading volume was just behind Greenland’s 2020 GDP a year ago.. The combined trading volume of those two tokens is now comparable to the 2021 GDP of Morocco or Slovakia – of roughly $ 120 billion.

The letter also revealed a philosophical slant in Animoca’s selection process for its investments. Siu said the Animoca team believes “that true digital property is the foundational building block that underpins the entire open metaverse.”.

“We don’t see digital equity and inclusion as options; we see them as basic requirements. “

Animoca is willing to maintain its leadership in the NFT and metaverse market; just launched a $ 200 million investment program with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). This fund will be used to incubate crypto gaming projects at BSC.

