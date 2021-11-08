Animal Crossing New Horizon: "Time Travelers" Leaked What The Next Event Will Be

Animal Crossing New Horizons will have its own Black Friday. We tell you how the next game event will be In this note!

Shh, don’t tell Nintendo … but, a few days ago a group of players discovered “traveling in time” what the next event could be. Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Time travel is a somewhat questionable mechanic when playing Animal Crossing… Which consists of changing the cycle of the game through the clock of your console. If you need it to be done at night, during the day or as the weeks go by, you can do it without problems simply by modifying this simple configuration. The Nintendo Life portal team was tinkering with space time and when they returned to the present they discovered what, in addition that you are now dating your grandmother (we couldn’t find a better way to tell you), a new mini event will be coming to the game at the end of November.

It turns out that as November enters, the United States celebrates -one day before Thanksgiving- the so-called “Black Friday”. A special day dedicated to the favorite thing of our American friends: capitalism. On this date, prices go down with noisy offers, and people crowd trying to hunt down those offers. What does this have to do with Animal Crossing? Our favorite usurer tanuki, Tom nook and his little loan sharks, he knows how to take advantage of such an occasion. For this, the Nook’s cranny will have “Nook Friday” (yes, someone likes to use their own name on everything). From the November 26 to 30, the Players will be able to buy items at reduced prices (Up to 30% off!).

While it is impossible to predict which items will play you, this provides a beautiful opportunity to reactivate that channel of Discord which was your greatest emotional support during the quarantine and start visiting your friends’ stores. Assuming you have friends.

Anyway, Animal Crossing New Horizons – which recently released DLC – continues to add dynamic content to its gameplay, to keep its user base alive.

Read: You can now download Forza Horizon 5 on your PC, but prepare space because it takes up a lot Share it with whoever you want