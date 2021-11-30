Xiaomi continues to work on polishing the next version of its software incorporating news through closed betas of MIUI, which will be effective once MIUI 13 is finally presented.

On this occasion, heThe great beneficiaries have been the system launcher, the application of files and the Xiaomi Sports Health app, which have received slight aesthetic adjustments and some extra functions that will take your experience a step further with respect to what we have today.

Android 12 Widgets will arrive with MIUI 13

These new features included by the MIUI development team have been released in the MIUI latest closed beta under version 21.11.28 and among them are included some adjustments of certain aspects that we will see executed in the next version of MIUI 13.





Starting with the system launcher, the settings are focused on a new loading animation somewhat different than the one we currently have and, the most interesting, the integration of the widgets that we find in Android 12 natively in the MIUI customization layer, something that is appreciated in order to have a more complete experience with the system.





Regarding the file manager application, the changes are purely aesthetic, with a new design of the icons of the folders included in the interface, something that also happens with the Xiaomi Sports Health app, where A second, much more minimalist interface has been added in order to access the data more easily.





As we can see, the changes introduced through this beta version are quite slight, but it is clear that the MIUI development team continues to work against the clock to polish all the aspects that We will see them applied in the long-awaited next version of MIUI from next December.

Source | MIUIes